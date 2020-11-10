Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia are set to rake it in after they hosted a press conference for the President at the weekend.

The garden centre was mistakenly chosen to host Donald Trump instead of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Comcast Center atop a 60-storey landmark building.

Wedged between an erotic bookshop and a crematorium it was hardly the ideal venue for a post-election fight back, but that hasn’t stopped them trying to cash in on the blunder.

A series of new merchandise items have been put on sale on its online store, ranging from branded t-shirts and hoodies to stickers that read ‘Make America Rake Again’ and ‘Lawn and Order’.

Most excellent part of the #PresidentialElection 2020 experience. Thanks Four Seasons Total Landscaping @therealfstl1992 pic.twitter.com/XY9OzQ3Mst — Blue Honey (@devans00) November 10, 2020

At the time comedy writer Zack Bornstein tweeted: “I could write jokes for 800 years and I’d never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium.”

Another comedian, Christine Nangle posted a video in which she pretended to take the call booking the space outside the landscaper.

“No we don’t have a podium, why would we have a podium? We have a rototiller,” said Ms Nangle in character. “I know that’s not the same thing I’m just trying to match your energy.”

I work at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in PA pic.twitter.com/cX6bIMkag8 — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) November 8, 2020

