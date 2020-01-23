Four people are being tested for suspected coronavirus in Scotland, according to the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Jurgen Haas said he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

He said three cases are in Edinburgh and the other is believed to be in Glasgow.

Tests are currently being carried out and none of the patients have been confirmed as having the disease.

They all travelled to Scotland from Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated, within the past two weeks and are showing symptoms of respiratory trouble, a red flag for the virus.

Under quarantine

Two British police stations were placed under quarantine after a Chinese person was arrested – then said he had ”FLU-like” symptoms.

The stations in Patchway and Trinity Road in Bristol were temporarily closed from 7pm till midnight on Wednesday.

A Chinese person was brought to the custody unit in Patchway and started showing flu-like symptoms, a spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said.

Officers had concerns the detainee may have had contact with people who had travelled from the Chinese Wuhan area – where coronavirus originated.

One member of the public who visited Trinity Road was forced to stay there – but was cheered up by cops buying them a Domino’s PIZZA.

The spokesman said: “At just before 7pm on January 22, staff at the custody unit at Patchway Police Centre became aware of a detainee displaying flu-like symptoms.

“There were initial concerns that the detainee, a Chinese national, may have had contact with people who had recently travelled from the Wuhan area of China.

“Following precautionary advice from the NHS and health practitioners, Patchway Police Centre was temporarily closed along with Trinity Road Police Station in Bristol, where officers involved in the arrest had travelled to.

“As well as the officers and members of police staff, there was one member of the public at Trinity Road Police Station, who was asked to remain in the building as a precaution while we sought further advice.

“Following expert advice from Public Health England, it was established this was not a case of the much-publicised novel coronavirus and both stations were fully re-opened at just after midnight.

“The detainee has been given the appropriate medical attention and remains in custody at this time.”

He added: “We’d like to assure our communities there is no risk to the public.”

