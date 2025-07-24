Former Top Gear presenter Steve Berry has revealed he “never liked” Jeremy Clarkson, claiming he is a “massive show off” and “egotist”.

Berry, who co-hosted the motoring show from 1993 to 1999, worked alongside Clarkson for six years before the now-farmer returned to front the relaunched Top Gear in 2002 with James May and Richard Hammond.

As per The Telegraph, Steve Berry said: “Do you know what? I’ve said I don’t like him, but I respect him.”

He added that Clarkson, Hammond and May left Top Gear “at exactly the right time” in 2015.

“It was just on the cusp of them starting to – some of the ideas were coming around for the second or third time. There was still an engaging watch, but I thought when they quit… that’s good timing.”

Although the pair were never close, Berry recalled when Clarkson made a point of speaking to him at a car show.

“He said: ‘Berry, people know we don’t like each other, I’ll buy you a pint and we’ll stand over there pretending we like each other’.”

Berry also claimed Clarkson was “always late,” turning up two hours after their first ever meeting.

“I turned up half an hour early because I wanted to impress,” he added.

“In real life, Jeremy is a less bombastic version of that person that you see on the screen. You couldn’t act that persona for all the years that he has, [but] he is kind of like that.”

Clarkson, Hammond and May later fronted The Grand Tour on Amazon from 2016 to 2024.

Clarkson now focuses on his farming life, as featured in the hit series Clarkson’s Farm.

He still faces backlash for being a confident Brexiteer, calling it a step toward British independence. While experts say it hurt the UK economy, Clarkson has defended the decision as it gave Britain “its balls back”.