Journalist Charles Moore, who edited the Telegraph during the time Boris Johnson worked there as the Brussels correspondent, has been included on the list of nominations for peerages announced by the government today.

Moore was roundly criticised earlier this week for fat shaming nurses in a column that was entitled, ‘If we must be slim, why are so many nurses fat?’.

In it he said he had bumped into an “enormously wide, youngish woman in a nurse’s uniform” shortly after reading Matt Hancock’s article about combatting obesity.

“It was a vivid reminder of a general fact about the National Health Service: many of its staff are fat”, he said.

Brexiteers

A number of politicians were on the list announced by the government today, including Philip Hammond , Ruth Davidson and Ken Clarke.

A host of Brexiteers are also in line for the honour, including former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox and former Labour MP Kate Hoey.

Sir Ian Botham will also join the House of Lords, reportedly for publicly backing Boris Johnson’s exit deal.

Jo Johnson, Kate Hoey and Patrick McLoughlin also appeared on the list, along with Theresa May’s husband Philip, who is to be knighted.

