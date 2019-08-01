A no-deal Brexit risks “consumer panic”, food shortages and an increased security threat within a fortnight, according to a leaked Government document.

The slide, prepared for ministers and obtained by Sky News, says the pound could fall in the first month while Northern Ireland may face law and order challenges.

Marked “official sensitive” and titled “What this could look like on the ground”, it also warns that UK ex-pats in the European Union risk losing access to services and residence rights within the first 24 hours if the UK leaves the EU with no deal and no UK government guarantees for the right of EU citizens in the UK.

The leaked government slide (Sam Coates/Sky News/Twitter)

The leak on Thursday came as Boris Johnson’s Government ramped up its rhetoric over leaving the EU by the October 31 deadline, whether a new deal is brokered or not.

And it was revealed as Chancellor Sajid Javid announced £2.1 billion of funding to prepare for no-deal, adding up to a whopping £6 billion being spent just to mitigate disasters in concerns such as supply lines of medicines and food and border security.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney also warned that a deal-less break would be an “instantaneous shock” on the economy and cautioned the pound would plunge even lower than it already has. It is at $1.21 – a historic low, lower than during most crises the UK has faced. The Bank of England also warned that leaving the EU with no deal would mean Brits felt a punishing rise in inflation in their pockets and the country’s GDP would slow.

A second leaked document, this one from the Cabinet Office and seen by The Guardian, warned of a risk of “panic buying” exacerbating food supply disruption as well as a threat of civil disorder.

The paper said that the leaked document revealed an an acknowledgement that Britain is actually less able to cope with a hard Brexit than it was in the spring, with the real risk of panic-buying in the run-up to Christmas and civil disorder if the country leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October. It also warned that Food Banks – already overstretched by record demand – would lose funding.

Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of “gambling with people’s lives” by threatening the country with a disastrous no deal Brexit, as analysis by the Labour Party revealed that a no deal outcome will cost families an extra £220 next year as a result of rising food prices, equivalent to nearly an extra monthly food shop.

Experts at the University of Sussex estimate that the price of food will rise by 7% on average. This comes as households are experiencing a tighter income squeeze now than during the 1990s recession and a report this week revealed 4 million people in the UK are trapped in deep poverty, struggling to afford the most basic essentials.

The Leader of the Labour Party, said:

“In threatening the country with a totally avoidable no deal Brexit, the new Prime Minister is gambling with people’s lives. The impact on food prices, jobs and our manufacturing industry will be disastrous.

“After nine years of austerity holding down people’s pay, with foodbank use at an all-time high and with millions of people living in poverty in one of the richest countries in the world, a hike in food prices will be unaffordable for many families.

“Instead of handing out tax cuts to the richest and staking all our futures on a trade deal with Donald Trump that risks the takeover of our NHS by US corporations, the Prime Minister should rule out No Deal and concentrate on improving the lives of people struggling to get by.”

Sainsbury’s, the Co-Op, Lidl and Asda have warned that a No Deal outcome could lead to empty shelves and rising prices, with Sainsbury’s warning that a No Deal exit in October would be particularly difficult to respond to because of strained warehouse capacity ahead of Black Friday and the Christmas holidays.

Sky reported that its leaked slide was prepared in the final weeks of Theresa May’s tenure as prime minister.

PA understands the document was shown to ministers but not signed off by the Government, meaning it was not official policy.

But the worst case scenarios – broken down into first day, first fortnight and first month categories – also included potential friction at sea between UK and EU fishing vessels.

Within 24 hours, it says cross-border agriculture trade in Northern Ireland “virtually stops” as other trade “slows”.

In the first fortnight column, it details: “Potential consumer panic and food shortages, even in areas which are not directly affected at the border.”

And it warns of a “possible increased risk of serious organised crime including people smuggling and illegal migration”.

The first month could also see heightened policing resources becoming “unsustainable”, as operational gaps in security “continue to emerge”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on leaked documents.”

The Prime Minister was on Thursday to chair his first meeting of the Brexit war cabinet – comprising of the Chancellor, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

On the same day, the Bank slashed its growth forecast to 1.3% for both this year and next, down from the 1.5% and the 1.6% previously predicted.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid had announced the funding package, including £1.1 billion already committed to plans for October 31 and £1 billion in reserve, saying it is “vital that we intensify our planning” for the Brexit deadline.

Measures include:

– £344 million for border and customs operations

– £434 million to ensure vital medicines are available

– £108 million to support businesses

– £138 million for a public information campaign to begin in the “near future”

The added £2.1 billion could have paid for 70,000 doctors for the NHS.

Instead the emergency no-deal Brexit funding will pay for 500 more Border Force officers, support for passport processing, improved infrastructure at ports and extra cash for Operation Brock – the plan to cope with traffic chaos in Kent.

Supplies of medicines could be hit by disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit, so mitigation plans include increased freight capacity, warehousing and stockpiling.

Boris Johnson has ordered planning for a no-deal Brexit to be ramped up, even though he has claimed the odds of it happening are a “million-to-one against”.

Yes at the same time Johnson sent his top Europe adviser David Frost to Brussels to deliver his message that the UK will be leaving on October 31 “whatever the circumstances.” Yet Johnson also insisted that he was only prepared to try to renegotiate the EU Withdrawal deal if Ireland and the EU were prepared to forego the backstop – the guarantee Britain negotiated to ensure the Good Friday peace agreement wouldn’t be wrecked by a hard border across Ireland.

Public Accounts Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier slammed Johnson’s costly recklessness: “The Prime Minister is carrying out megaphone diplomacy with Brussels and using taxpayers’ money to fund it.

“Being on a war cabinet footing and making breathless announcements of spending at pace is a long way from delivering anything meaningful at the front line.”