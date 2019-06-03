Five-year-old boy fighting for life after being accidentally shot with pellet gun

62 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being accidentally shot in the chest with a pellet gun.

Police say the boy was airlifted to hospital by helicopter ambulance following the incident at the family’s home in Enfield, north London on Fridat afternoon.

The injured boy’s condition is said to be “life threatening.”

It is understood he has been playing with other children in the garden when he was shot.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at 3.28pm on Friday to a residential address in Bullsmoor Lane, Enfield, to a report of a child having been shot with a pellet gun.

“The child, aged five, sustained an injury to his chest.

“It appears at this time, the child was playing with other young children in the garden when a pellet gun was loaded and discharged mistakenly by the five-year-old’s sibling, aged six.

“London’s Air Ambulance was deployed and have flown the child to an east London hospital.”

He added: “At this time, the injury is considered to be life threatening.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”