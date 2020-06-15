The Isle of Man has become the first place in the British Isles to end social distancing and re-open pubs as its government relaxes coronavirus restrictions.

The biggest change in restrictions since the island went into lockdown takes place today, including the removal of the legal need for people to stay two metres apart.

From today, up to 30 people can gather in outdoor environments, while people can invite up to two people into their homes from one other household.

Health and care settings will still need to adhere to social distancing, but government chiefs on the island said the removal for everybody else would boost the economy.

Businesses will no longer be legally required to take steps in relation to social distancing, such as encouraging employees to work from home, or limiting the number of customers in shops.

Gyms

Gyms will reopen with some adjustments, hotels can open their doors, while the island’s nurseries and playgroups will be able to accept all children from Monday.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to open for indoor dining, subject to some safeguards.

And the island’s boozers can open and offer seated service inside with drinks – where there is a ’substantive meal served’.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle has indicated that pubs may be fully open by June 29.

Announcing the measures last week, he said he wanted all remaining restrictions on pubs, clubs, theatres and cinemas, to be removed ’sooner rather than later’.

All of the Department of Education’s school sites will reopen and pupils currently at the island’s hub schools will return to their schools on June 17.

Schools

Pupils in years 2, 6, 10 and 12 will be invited to return to their schools on June 22, although attendance will be voluntary until September.

And the speed limit of 40mph, introduced on March 28 to ease the pressure on the island’s two hospitals, will increase to 60mph.

The changes come after the island reported no positive tests for coronavirus for 25 days in a row on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 336, with 24 deaths.

