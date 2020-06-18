On Saturday 20th June, Bohemia Restaurant on the island of Jersey will re-open, becoming the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Great Britain to open for customers to eat-in post-lockdown.

In self-governing Jersey, alfresco dining has been allowed since May, and from this week all restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen with social distancing measures in place, and in adherence with government guidelines.

For the reopening, The Club Hotel and Bohemia have created new manuals that include measures such as every member of staff (front and back of house) having daily temperature checks prior to starting work. Contact tracing procedures are in place and have been since May. At the time of booking the restaurant and accommodation, and when they check in, guests will be asked if they or any household members have any symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or are isolating for any other reason. Strict physical distancing and hygiene measures are required for staff as well as customers. Moreover, Bohemia’s large kitchen allows for the team to work as one person per section and at least 2 metres apart

With the team back in the kitchen, Bohemia – which has held a Michelin star for 16 years – will serve a new summer menu, tweaked by Head Chef Callum Graham while the restaurant has been open for ‘Bohemia at Home’ home-dining kits. For the first weekend of reopening post-lockdown, guests will be served the seven-course tasting menu made using ingredients from Jersey. As of next week, the restaurant’s a la carte, three-course set lunch menu, and tasting menus will all be available, also championing local ingredients such as Jersey lobster, crab, and oysters, Jersey Royals, and Jersey dairy.

On the reopening, owner Lawrence Huggler said: “We have spent this last week preparing our new season menus and bringing the team up to speed on the new operating procedures. We are very excited to welcome our customers back and were surprised when we realised, we will be the only Michelin-starred restaurant open in Great Britain. It really brings home how tough the lockdown has been and still is on the hospitality industry in particular. We hope it won’t be long before many more restaurants across the UK can reopen as we are this weekend and we can all start the road to recovery.”

