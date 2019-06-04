TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

Farage defends Widdecombe’s comments on Homosexuality

June 4, 2019

Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, has defended comments made by Ann Widdecombe regarding sexual conversion.

She had said that science could one day find a way to “find a solution” so gay people could become heterosexual.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, Farage refused to condemn Widdecombe’s views.

Farage said: “In a free society tolerance needs to be a two-way street and I do think – I really do think – that devout Christians should be allowed to have their opinion.

“I will take no stand on this whatsoever… I believe in issues of conscience. I believe it very strongly,” Farage added.

During the interview he also said he would neither support nor condemn people’s views on topics such as homosexuality or abortion.

Asked if Farage himself thought this science may be possible in the future, he said: “I very much doubt that human beings can be cured of anything. I think we are born the way we are and we tend to stay with our characteristics for the rest of our lives.”

Boris Johnson’s past criticism of Trump projected onto Big Ben
Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
208 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Brushing your teeth really does protect against Alzheimer’s disease
June 4, 2019
Over 100,000 Muslims descend on Birmingham for Europe’s largest Eid celebration
June 4, 2019
Construction sector contracts as Brexit uncertainty continues
June 4, 2019
Xier Bread + Smoked Butter
Restaurant Review: Xier