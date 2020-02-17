Footage of Extinction Rebellion protesters digging up a lawn outside a Cambridge University college has been posted online.

The pictures show the climate activists destroying the garden in protest to the university’s role in a major development in the Suffolk countryside.

Felixstowe Port

Trinity plans to sell a farm they own to Felixstowe Port so they can develop the land into a bigger lorry park, creating extra capacity.

The protesters say it is a “destruction of nature” at Innocence Farm, and made their point by unleashing like-for-like action.

XR are digging up private property unchallenged at Trinity college Cambridge.



Because they have the audacity to sell a farm they own to Felixstowe Port, so they can develop the land into a bigger lorry park, creating Jobs and extra capacity.



Environmental destruction

Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, said: “The idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing.”

Trinity College, which was founded in the mid-16th Century, has produced several British prime ministers

A Trinity spokeswoman said the college “respects the right to freedom of speech and non-violent protest but draws the line at criminal damage and asked the protesters to leave”.

She added: “Academics at Trinity are actively engaged in research to understand and develop solutions to climate change, and taking practical steps forward.”

Cambridge Zero project

The spokeswoman added the college supported the university’s Cambridge Zero project, which was launched in November and led by Dr Emily Shuckburgh, one of the UK’s leading climate scientists.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said officers had been to the college and spoken to staff.

She added: “At this time they do not wish to make a report to police.”

