TRENDING:
BusinessEconomicsNewsPolitics

European customers are “abandoning” UK firms as manufacturing figures sink

June 3, 2019

Signs that European customers are “abandoning” UK firms are starting to show after British manufacturing recorded the steepest downturn in almost three years.

Following an early Brexit stockpiling boom at the start of the year May figures dipped significantly for UK manufacturers with new orders drying up.

Make UK – formerly known as the EEF – said the downturn shows investment plans have been “paralysed” by Brexit uncertainty in the second quarter of the year, warning that a ‘no deal’ would equate to “economic lunacy”.

The warnings have been sounded as the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 from 53.1 in April, its lowest level since July 2016 and worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a fall to 52.0.

Make UK’s chief executive, Stephen Phipson, warned elements of the manufacturing industry would be pushed over the edge if the uncertainty continued.

He said: “Earlier this year there was clear evidence that industry was on steroids as companies stockpiled.

“Underneath, however, there is now growing evidence of European companies abandoning UK supply chains, whilst Asian customers baulk at the unknown of what may exist as the UK leaves trade agreements which operate under EU rules.

“With this picture it would be the height of economic lunacy to take the UK out of the EU with no deal in place. The race to the bottom in the interests of party ideology has to stop otherwise there will be a heavy price to pay.”

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Related Posts

News
Jeremy Corbyn to address anti-Trump demonstration as President meets outgoing PM Theresa May
News
Museum of London looks to acquire Trump and Khan Baby Blimps as part of permanent collection
News
These are the 13 Tory leadership candidates in order of likelihood to replace May

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
208 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Jeremy Corbyn to address anti-Trump demonstration as President meets outgoing PM Theresa May
June 3, 2019
Galloway sacked after Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur remarks
June 3, 2019
What is the Best Diet for Athletes?
June 3, 2019
Crook leapt from dock to escape court…but got stuck in revolving entrance door
June 3, 2019