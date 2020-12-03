Girls should be allowed to attend Eton College, the Education Secretary has said.
Eton is one of the UK’s most prestigious public schools, with former pupils including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it would be a “great step forward” if the school admits female pupils.
The school was founded in 1440 by Henry VI and Mr Johnson is the latest in a long-line of Etonians who have become prime minister.
David Cameron, Harold Macmillan and William Gladstone are among the 20 prime ministers who attended the school.
Mr Williamson, who attended Raincliffe Comprehensive School in Scarborough, told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I would be very much in favour of Eton taking girls.
“I think that would be a good step forward.”
Related: Covid-19: Debunking the most common anti-vaxxer arguments
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .