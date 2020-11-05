A viral video purportedly showing the burning of about 80 ‘ballots’, all for Donald Trump, that was shared by his son Eric is fake, officials have said.
The video emerged on Tuesday, and features a man setting alight a plastic bag full of papers that look like ballots.
The person, whose face is never shown, claims the ballots are “all for President Trump”. The ‘ballots’ all look like they’re from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
But, they are not real. The city of Virginia Beach said that the papers are clearly sample ballots rather than the real thing – because they lack “bar code markings that area on all official ballots”, officials said in a statement.
Despite being debunked as early as Tuesday, it continued to be shared throughout Tuesday, as counting in America’s nail biting presidential election continued.
Trump, amplifier
The video eventually found its way to fringe right-wing sites like the Gateway Pundit, which posted a version of the clip on Wednesday afternoon. It was swiftly shared by Eric Trump, garnering the fake footage 1.2 million views from his account alone.
CNN found three other accounts had posted the same video, drawing more than 115,000 views all together.
The account that Eric Trump retweeted has now been suspended, so the video can’t be seen on his feed any longer.
Eric Trump is leading efforts to question the legitimacy of the election results, flying into Pennsylvania with Rudy Giuliani yesterday to announce a legal challenge to the count on behalf of the Trump campaign.
He also claimed, falsely, that Trump had won Pennsylvania – whereas in reality, the count continues and remaining ballots would appear to favour Joe Biden.
Related: Express blames Remainers as Biden scuppers hopes of the most “lucrative international partnership”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.