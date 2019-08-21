A pilot on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet claimed the Duke of York was a passenger on flights with Virginia Roberts.

David Rodgers said in a testimony released earlier this month that Epstein, Andrew and the-then 17-year-old travelled to the US Virgin Islands on April 11 2001.

Buckingham Palace branded the evidence statement as having “a number of inconsistencies” and said that Andrew was on a different continent in some cases.

Ms Roberts claims she was held as a sex slave by Epstein and trafficked to his friends.

Number of inconsistencies

A palace spokesman said:

“This evidence statement was submitted in a case in which the duke was not a party and in which any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.

“The statement submitted shows a number of inconsistencies between the duke’s alleged location and his actual location when checked with the court circular.

“In some cases he is on different continents.

“It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.

“Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Forced to have sex with Andrew

The Sun reported that it is the first time anyone has alleged Andrew and Ms Roberts were on Epstein’s plane at the same time.

Andrew’s former friend Epstein, who was later convicted of being a paedophile, killed himself in prison on August 10 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Ms Roberts alleged in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which is under the age of consent in the state.

She claimed she had sex with Andrew “three times, including one orgy” in London, at Epstein’s New York home, and at an “orgy” on his private island.

Her allegations against the duke were struck from US civil court records in 2015 after an American federal judge branded them “immaterial and impertinent”.

