GMB, Britain’s general union, has backed Labour’s call for a maximum temperature.

With temperatures set to reach a scorching 37 degrees this week, Labour is calling for a legal threshold to protect workers and force bosses to act.

Under Labour policy, the indoor workplace temperature goes over 30C – or 27C – for those doing strenuous work employers will have to put in place effective temperature controls to help workers keep cool.

Meanwhile a proposed Royal Commission on Health and Safety at Work with bringing forward realistic proposals to protect all workers – including all outdoor workers – from extreme or uncomfortable temperatures at work.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said:“A lot of workers don’t have air conditioned offices, when a heat wave really hits there can be serious – even deadly – implications.

“Employers can’t just see this a seasonal irritation and force workers to crack on regardless of how hot it is. It’s not safe.

“The law as it stands doesn’t properly protect working people – we need a maximum working temperature enshrined in law because everyone has the right to come home from work safe and healthy.”

