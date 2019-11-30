It was “shameful” that Boris Johnson did not take part in a General Election debate on climate change, Sir David Attenborough has said.
The broadcaster said he was unsure what else the Prime Minister had to do instead of attend the Channel 4 event, adding it would have had to have been “very, very important, to dodge” it.
Sir David’s intervention came as Mr Johnson insisted he wants an “unbridled” media, after Labour accused the Tories of wanting to “restrict the free press” by threatening Channel 4.
A Conservative source suggested the party may review Channel 4’s public service broadcasting position, after it replaced the PM with an ice sculpture on Thursday, when he refused to take part in the climate change debate.
The party also made a formal complaint to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom’s election committee, over what it said was “a provocative partisan stunt, which would itself constitute making a political opinion in its own right”.
Speaking to Channel 4 News, Sir David said he found it “really rather sad” that Thursday’s debate was the first in the election about climate change.
Told Mr Johnson did not take part, Sir David replied: “I know. And I think that is shameful.
“Well, OK, let’s not be all that pompous about it.
“I mean, I don’t know what else he had to do, but it would have to be very, very important to dodge this one. I think.”
Mr Johnson was earlier asked about the “stunt” of having an ice block in his place during the Channel 4 News debate.
He told LBC: “I didn’t see the debate, but it is noticeable that people have talked more about that than the substance that came out of the debate, and I think that is a shame.”
Answering a question about the Tory threat to review the publicly-owned broadcaster’s licence, he responded: “What we want is a free, fair and exuberant, unbridled media. That’s what I want.
“I think a free press is one of the glories of our country and I want to protect it and enshrine it.”
Asked if he would take part in an interview with veteran journalist Andrew Neil, something he has been accused of “running scared” from, he said: “I’m much happier, frankly, to talk about my policies, what we’re doing for the people of this country, rather than endless debates about media and process.
“We’ve already talked quite a lot about a Channel 4 debate rather than talking about climate change.”
A Tory source told the Daily Telegraph: “If we are re-elected, we will have to review Channel 4’s public service broadcasting obligations.”
Shadow culture secretary Tom Watson wrote to Ofcom about the matter and said it was “deeply concerning that a governing party would wish to restrict the free press”.
In his letter, he said: “I’m urging you to call out this meddling and demand that whichever political party wins the next General Election allows Ofcom to operate freely from political interference.
“We need a strong free press, but the Tories are restricting journalists. This campaign, Boris Johnson has banned the Daily Mirror from its battle bus, ducked the Andrew Neil interview and now attempted to bully Channel 4.”
Former Tory culture minister Ed Vaizey added to the criticism, saying it is “not a sensible strategy for political parties to threaten broadcasters”.
Channel 4 said Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove was not allowed to take part in the debate because it was for party leaders.
The editor of Channel 4 News, Ben de Pear, tweeted a picture of Mr Gove and the Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, who were both at the studio.
Mr Gove also posted footage of himself arriving and asking if he could be the Conservative voice in the debate.
After the programme, Mr de Pear said: “It was very kind of Michael Gove to offer himself to appear on Channel 4 News this evening, and we always welcome him on the programme.
“However, as we made clear to him repeatedly, because he is not the leader of the Conservative Party, his participation was not required at tonight’s #climatedebate – which was strictly for party leaders only.”
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell accused Mr Johnson of “running scared” of being interviewed by Mr Neil.
Why does your organization steadfastly refuse to report the contrary scientific findings regarding alleged human-induced climate change?
The Foolish Idea of “Settled” Science
The Main Stream Media trumpets (almost endlessly) that the science regarding climate change is “settled” as evidenced by 97% of climatologists who have reached a “consensus” about anthropogenic (human-induced) global warming. What the press does not stress is that this like-mindedness among these experts is based almost entirely upon computer simulations (GCMs or climate models) and not on any significant experimental data or evidence. Even more distressing is that many (most?) climate advocates see the current scientific findings as fixed and they reject out of hand any actual contrary research results. Like it or not science is simply never settled.
Any historian of science will quickly belie the unsound position regarding “settled” science. A few solid examples should suffice to dismiss this misbegotten belief. During the late 19th century the entire scientific community accepted as fact the necessary existence of a “luminiferous ether” through which photons from the Sun traveled to reach the Earth. Then in 1887 Michelson & Morley of Case Western Reserve conducted a single experiment that showed that no such “ether” existed. Thus, all the prior evidence and belief was discarded. [Note: Interestingly, it was M&M’s research that set Einstein on his search concerning relativity.] The bottom line is that the 97% “consensus” concerning the “settled” science regarding the existence of a luminiferous ether was wrong.
Next, at the turn of the 20th century, virtually every cosmologist and astronomer agreed that the stars and galaxies that made up our universe were fixed in position. Then in 1930, Edwin Hubble by studying the “redshift” of the light reaching Earth from these heavenly bodies showed that our universe was expanding and that it was doing so at an accelerating rate. Once again, all of the “settled” science was placed in the trash bin of history.
Another excellent example is “continental drift”. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, virtually every scientific expert insisted that the position of the Earth’s continents was fixed. This scientific conclusion was based upon the observation that although granite existed on the continents, the seafloor was composed of denser basalt, and the “settled” science during the first half of the twentieth century was that there were two types of crust, named”sial” (continental type crust) and “sima” (oceanic type crust). Furthermore, it was “accepted” by all researchers that a static shell was present under the continents. Then in 1947, a team of scientists using an array of instruments confirmed the existence of a rise in the central Atlantic Ocean and found that the floor of the seabed beneath the layer of sediments consisted of basalt, not the granite which is the main constituent of continents. They also found that the oceanic crust was much thinner than continental crust. All these new findings put the “settled” science into question.
Subsequently, beginning in the 1950s, scientists using instruments that measure attraction (magnetometers) began recognizing odd “striping” across the ocean floor. After the maps with this “zebra pattern” of magnetic bands were published, the connection between seafloor spreading and this layout was correctly linked to the historic evidence of geomagnetic reversals. Like it or not, the seven continents had been moving. Again, the 97% “consensus” regarding the “settled” science of fixed continents had to be discarded. In science, the idea of a “settled consensus” is simply silly. Science is constantly uncovering new truths.
The Concept of “Settled” Science Regarding Anthropogenic (human-induced) climate change has recently been falsified
In 2014, a group of Chinese researchers found evidence suggesting that the current warm phase of a 500-year cycle could terminate over several decades, ushering in a 250-year cool phase. Then on July 3, 2019, Science Daily announced that new evidence suggests that high-energy particles from space known as galactic cosmic rays affect the Earth’s climate by increasing cloud cover, causing an “umbrella effect.” When galactic cosmic rays increased during the Earth’s last geomagnetic reversal transition 780,000 years ago, the umbrella effect of low-cloud cover led to high atmospheric pressure in Siberia, causing the East Asian winter monsoon to become stronger. This is evidence that galactic cosmic rays influence changes in the Earth’s climate. “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has discussed the impact of cloud cover on climate in their evaluations, but this phenomenon has never been considered in climate predictions due to the insufficient physical understanding of it,” stated lead Japanese investigator, Professor Hyodo. “This study provides an opportunity to rethink the impact of clouds on climate. When galactic cosmic rays increase, so do low clouds, and when cosmic rays decrease clouds do as well, so climate warming may be caused by an opposite-umbrella effect. The umbrella effect caused by galactic cosmic rays is important when thinking about current global warming as well as the warm period of the medieval era.”
On August 9, 2019, Prof. Nir Shaviv wrote an article in which he stated that the (sea level) data suggests that rising CO2 levels play only a minor role in Earth’s climate compared to the influence of the Sun and cosmic radiation. “Climate change has existed forever and is unlikely to go away. But CO2 emissions don’t play a major role. Periodic solar activity does.” Prof. Shaviv continued “… science is not a democracy. Even if 100% of scientists believe something, one person with good evidence can still be right.”
Subsequently, on Aug. 11, 2019, it was reported that a new study had found winters in northern China have been warming since 4,000 BC. The study found that winds from Arctic Siberia have been growing weaker, the conifer tree line has been retreating north, and there has been a steady rise in biodiversity in a general warming trend that continues today. It appears to have little to do with the increase in greenhouse gases which began with the industrial revolution, according to the researchers. Lead scientist Dr. Wu Jing, from the Key Laboratory of Cenozoic Geology and Environment at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the study had found no evidence of human influence on northern China’s warming winters. “Driving forces include the sun, the atmosphere, and its interaction with the ocean,” Wu said. “We have detected no evidence of human influence.”
Then the web site, Bioengineer.org, on Nov. 6, 2019, cited three papers from the Federal University of Sao Paolo, Brazil which partially affirm the studies from Japan and China. This research insists that “The composition (of marine) sediments carried by rivers from the mainland to the ocean can be used as a basis for calculating variables such as temperature, precipitation, and marine salinity. In the context of ongoing global climate change, the study of the past is fundamental to validating the accuracy of the climate models used to make predictions.”
SUMMARY
The world-famous philosopher of science, Karl Popper, insisted that to be a valid scientific theory must be falsifiable. This includes the widely held conjecture of anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change. In short, a single set of scholarly findings that is not explained by the premise of man-made global warming which is attributable to the burning of fossil fuels can falsify this entire body of scientific speculation and this has now occurred. Today, six peer-reviewed scientific papers that were conducted by six separate groups of expert investigators from five different universities in four separate countries and which have all been published in eminent peer-reviewed scholarly journals have found little or no evidence to support the assertion regarding human-induced climate change. Instead, all six groups independently found that the warming that has happened was almost entirely attributable to galactic cosmic rays that affect the quantity of the Earth’s low hanging clouds. These expert investigators call this canopy or blanket the “umbrella effect”. The bottom line is that the entire climate change hysteria has now been falsified and is untrue. These six experimental results have shown that the IPCC and its computer simulation models (GCMs) are not valid.
