TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

“Entitled” Farage turns up at No 10 asking for a seat at negotiating table

June 7, 2019

Nigel Farage has been branded “entitled” today after he handed a letter to the Prime Minister asking for a seat at the negotiating table, despite his party having no MPs.

The Brexit Party leader, still reeling from losing the Peterborough by election last night, set out his demands in a note to the leadership contenders.

Addressing the letter “Dear Prime Minister” he cc’d in the 11 candidates vying to take the reins from Theresa May.

But in a hilarious blunder the first letter addressed Sajid Javid as Sajid David, a mistake which has since been corrected.

In the letter, Mr Farage said: “We now have the most recent, and winning democratic mandate on Brexit.

“If the first past the post system had been used, we would have a parliamentary majority of over 240 seats.

“The electorate have asked for us to come into the negotiating team and we are ready to do so immediately.

“This is especially the case given the lack of activity and focus, due to the leadership contest.

“We should firstly review the state of No Deal preparations and help advance them as required, to give confidence to the nation that we will be fully ready.

“I trust you will agree that the country should not suffer the further uncertainty of having to beg for another delay beyond 31 October 2019.”

Labour MP Rupa Huq said the letter was “peak Farage”, posting on Twitter:

“They couldn’t win a by-election at peak Farage but astonishing sense of entitlement in demanding a place at table in EU talks in manner that only an establishment anti-establishment figure could pull off.”

Ian Fraser labelled it a “nonsensical stunt” and others pointed out that Farage has no mandate to ask for anything.

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Eating Animals: A sobering account of the modern farming industry
June 7, 2019
Investment companies roundup – June 2019
June 7, 2019
Banned driver crashes his car after leading police on dangerous chase with only THREE wheels
June 7, 2019
Economic roundup – June 2019
June 7, 2019