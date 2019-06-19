Eliminated PM candidate Raab backs Johnson

31 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Dominic Raab, a former British minister knocked out of the race to become prime minister, backed frontrunner Boris Johnson on Wednesday, telling the Evening Standard newspaper he was the only candidate who would deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

“The only candidate who will now do this is Boris Johnson and so I’ll be supporting him to become our next Prime Minister,” he told the paper.

The former foreign minister was far ahead of the rest of the pack, stretching a lead which, for many, makes Johnson the all but inevitable victor to replace Prime Minister Theresa May and take on Britain’s so far ill-fated Brexit negotiations.

At a sometimes ill-tempered BBC debate yesterday, Johnson repeated his pledge that he would take Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31, again saying the only way to do so was to prepare for a so-called no deal exit and concentrate on winning a new trade deal.

“We must come out on the 31st of October because, otherwise I am afraid we face a catastrophic loss of confidence in politics,” Johnson said.

“October 31 is eminently feasible. Let me just say if we now say that we have a deadline that is not a deadline and we allow October 31 to come and go as March came and went and April came and went I think the public will look upon us with increasing mystification.”