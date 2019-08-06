A student wrote her dissertation on ‘Considering the Existence of God as an Intelligent World-Soul and its Role within Plato’s Virtuosity’ in just EIGHT hours – and got a 2:1.

Self-proclaimed “queen procrastinator” Imogen Noble penned the 12,000-word piece from scratch a day before the hand in date in May this year.

The Philosophy graduate pulled an all-nighter in the library, managing to stay awake thanks to sugar-free energy drinks and a pile of three for £1 sweet bags.

Amazingly it paid off and Imogen finished the mega-essay with time to spare.

Despite leaving it until the last minute, Imogen was still able to print it out on pink paper and she has since gone on to graduate from University of Durham with a 2:1.

When asked why she left it so late, Imogen said: “Literally because I’m a queen procrastinator who would do anything other than take a stab at the 12,000.

“Plus I knew based off of other essays I can bang out a few thousand words in a couple of hours so I rested hard on my laurels.

“I’d done a lot of reading, mainly procrastination reading of stuff I didn’t need (and to build up my dire selection of references for my bibliography) but hadn’t written a word.

“What really kept me going was the fact it was due and if I didn’t get it done I’m a mug who’s wasted three years lol.”

Imogen admitted every plan she presented to her supervisor was “demolished” so she was left with nothing, just days before the hand in date.

She faced a long-haul session in the library to make sure she met the deadline but incredibly managed it, mainly because she had developed a patented method of pulling all-nighters.

“I pretty much do them for all my essays so I’ve got the routine down to a T,” she added.

“Arrive at 9pm after dinner so you’re fuelled, energy drink (sugar-free ofc) at 1-2am to stay awake then a plethora of Sainsbury’s three for £1 sweet bags just for fun, complete by sunrise so you don’t have to walk home in the dark.”