A drag queen who starred on the hit show Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK has instructed lawyers to sue Laurence Fox for defamation following a bizarre online racism row in which he labelled him and others ‘paedophiles’.

Crystal said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday that he would “not stand for racism” or “homophobic defamation” when it is directed at him, adding that accusations of paedophilia is “one of the oldest homophobic tropes”.

“I may have had to endure homophobic bullying as a child, but I will not tolerate it as an adult.”

Here we go. pic.twitter.com/jLE2jTOdOn — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) October 6, 2020

His announcement followed a similar one by deputy chair of LGBT charity Stonewall Simon Blake on Monday who said he too would pursue legal action against the Lewis star.

It comes after Fox went into meltdown on social media over Sainsbury’s support for Black History Month.

He accused the supermarket of promoting racial segregation and discrimination in a bizarre tweet.

The actor then dubbed people “paedophiles” after receiving strong condemnation over the comments, seemingly retorting with the accusation every time somebody called him a racist.

Dear @sainsburys



I won’t be shopping in your supermarket ever again whilst you promote racial segregation and discrimination.



I sincerely hope others join me. RT#BoycottSainsburys



Further reading here 👇https://t.co/drimdbOzRG https://t.co/I4DOdCuiPl — Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) October 4, 2020

Sainsbury’s social media manager became an unlikely hero when he took down one persons’ argument that there should be a ‘white history month’.

Here’s what he had to say:

Related: Urgent rush to trace 48,000 missing contacts as infection rates in cities rise