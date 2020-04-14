Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has said she thinks the Duke of Sussex will give up hunting because of his wife’s dislike for the sport.

Harry and Meghan are both fans of the world-renowned activist, 86, and invited her to Frogmore Cottage in June last year.

Dr Goodall said she thought Harry was finding life “a bit challenging” following his move to North America.

Dr Jane Goodall (Yui Mok/PA)

She told Radio Times: “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now.”

Hunt and Shoot

At the suggestion both Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, were champions of the natural world, she said: “Yes, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Dr Goodall said she was enjoying being at home due to the lockdown but that replying to emails was more tiring than travelling the world.

Dr. Goodall shares #Easter /#Passover / #Spring message to inspire us to think about new beginnings. One of her main reasons for hope is how communities have come together. What gives you hope? Happy Spring! WATCH & RT: https://t.co/FidsS51RYL pic.twitter.com/5jBigoZbuI — JaneGoodallInstitute (@JaneGoodallInst) April 12, 2020

Asked whether she was getting restless, she said: “No, I hate travelling the way I do, but I still have a message to get out.

“With all the emails and requests I’m getting, this is actually more exhausting than travelling.”

Dr Goodall’s latest documentary The Hope, on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild, examines her 60-year legacy.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

