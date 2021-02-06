Two new news channels coming to UK screens increasing the heated debate about the future direction of broadcast journalism.

GB News is chaired by former newspaper editor and BBC presenter Andrew Neil, and funded by a range of investors including Discovery, Inc. News UK TV is backed by Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News channel has long been a partisan broadcaster in US politics.

The channels plan to shake up the TV news landscape, currently dominated by Sky News and BBC News.

Bosses of news channel GB News have confirmed two new backers for its 24-hour TV and online service set to launch in the UK later this year, including the creation of 140 jobs.

In the latest funding round, Dubai-based investment group Legatum and one of the UK’s most prominent hedge fund managers, Sir Paul Marshall, have added their names alongside US broadcasting giant Discovery Inc.

Now a group have started a social media campaign to try and get mobile phone companies not to spend with the new channels.

Stop Funding Hate Tweeted: “If you want to help stop “Fox News style” TV in Britain: *Tweet your mobile phone company using the hashtag #DontFundGBNews *Urge them not to advertise with GB News or any “Fox News style” channel, & explain why this matters to you.”

If you want to help stop “Fox News style” TV in Britain:



*Tweet your mobile phone company using the hashtag #DontFundGBNews

*Urge them not to advertise with GB News or any "Fox News style" channel, & explain why this matters to you:https://t.co/4qLQhYuUkL — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) February 6, 2021

They then Tweeted: “We’ll share info about GB News advertisers as soon as we have it. In the meantime we think it’s worth engaging now because ad contracts tend to be agreed a way in advance. The more brands are contacted now, the clearer it will be that Brits reject “Fox style” media standards!”

We'll share info about GB News advertisers as soon as we have it. In the meantime we think it's worth engaging now because ad contracts tend to be agreed a way in advance. The more brands are contacted now, the clearer it will be that Brits reject "Fox style" media standards! — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) February 6, 2021

One user asked: “Why target mobile phone companies? Am I missing something here?”

Great idea. One question though: why target mobile phone companies? Am I missing something here? — Gary The No-Trash Cougar (@notrashcougar) February 6, 2021

They responded to the question writing: “Mainly as they tend to be among the biggest UK advertisers, almost everyone has a mobile phone – and there’s also a fair amount of choice in the market so phone companies tend to listen to their customers!”

Mainly as they tend to be among the biggest UK advertisers, almost everyone has a mobile phone – and there's also a fair amount of choice in the market so phone companies tend to listen to their customers! — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) February 6, 2021

There was a lot of support on social media as the hashtag began to trend.

Great idea. @O2 please don’t fund media spreading hate & misinformation. We’ve got a couple of longstanding contracts that will take elsewhere if you advertise with these hate mongers. Please stand for responsible communication. #DontFundGBNews https://t.co/pDiktUQEh5 — Dr Ella Cockbain (@DrEllaC) February 6, 2021

I'd like to think that @giffgaff would never advertise with GB News, but should good sense fail them, they'll be losing my custom – morals matter and I won't fund hate. #DontFundGBNews https://t.co/DuhbjH6Y3R — Jo Franks 💙 (@jo_the_hat) February 6, 2021

@ThreeUK myself, my mum and my brother have all been with you for about 10 years. Please #DontFundGBNews and don’t put your adverts on their channel. https://t.co/fuKKgJ3lct — al ice 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@AlicePalermo_) February 6, 2021

Hi @VodafoneUK please #DontFundGBNews we’ve had enough of hate. Our household will switch providers if you advertise on this news channel. 🙏 https://t.co/9R02fN2Blz — Wayne (@wayneplod) February 6, 2021

