Donald Trump calls Sadiq Khan “nasty” and a “stone cold loser” as he arrives into London

June 3, 2019

Donald Trump has taken an early swipe at the London Mayor as he arrived into London this morning.

The US president dubbed Sadiq Khan “nasty” in a nod to similar comments made about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

He also described him as a “stone cold loser” who has done a “terrible job as Mayor of London”.

Air Force One touched down in Stansted just before 9am this morning, and the President didn’t hold back in fielding some early blows.

As the plane descended he tweeted:

“Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.

“Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

It comes after Sadiq Khan said the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” for Donald Trump during the trip.

Mr Khan said he believed the prime minister should tell the president he was “wrong on a whole host of issues” such as his views on women and immigration.

But their feud isn’t new. It first began in 2016 when Mr Trump challenged Mr Khan to an IQ test after Mr Khan said his views on Islam were “ignorant”.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio responded on Twitter today with a hilarious doppelgänger picture of Trump and Boris Johnson.

He said: “I’m a total Sadiq Khan stan, so consider any comparison a compliment”.

