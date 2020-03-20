Domino’s is offering free pizza for NHS workers today in selected branches.

The popular chain of restaurants is offering free takeaway to thank frontline staff for their efforts during the Coronavirus outbreak.

All NHS workers will be able to redeem the offer by showing their work ID at participating stores on Friday 20 March.

A message on the site read: “We want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses and NHS staff who are working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe in these difficult times.

“This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino’s branches.”

“To redeem your free medium pizza for collection, bring your ID into one of the stores listed below on Friday 20th March.”

Stores taking part in the promotion cover locations across the UK including Barnsley, Fox Valley in Sheffield, Hull and London Hither Green and Honor Oak branches.

The move follows other major chains also offering free food and drink to frontline staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

McDonald’s will now offer free drinks to staff at all its restaurants, while coffee chains Pret and Starbucks will also offer free drinks and discounts on food.

Eligible stores:

(North)

Barnsley

Barnsley

Beverley

Buxton

Castleford

Doncaster – Harworth

Dumfries

Goole

Heckmondwike

Hemsworth

Hessle

Honley

Huddersfield – St John’s Road

Huddersfield – Wakefield Road

Hull (all stores)

Lancaster

Leek

Liverpool – Hunts Cross

Liverpool – Allerton Road

Liverpool – Aigburth Road

Morecambe

Penrith

Pontefract

Sheffield – Fox Valley

Whitehaven

(South)

Bexley

Bexleyheath

Birchington

Borough Green

Erith

Heathfield

Herne Bay

Hither Green

London – Honor Oak

Margate

Paddock Wood

Sheerness

Sidcup

Sittingbourne

Southborough

Thamesmead

