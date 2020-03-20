Domino’s is offering free pizza for NHS workers today in selected branches.
The popular chain of restaurants is offering free takeaway to thank frontline staff for their efforts during the Coronavirus outbreak.
All NHS workers will be able to redeem the offer by showing their work ID at participating stores on Friday 20 March.
A message on the site read: “We want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses and NHS staff who are working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe in these difficult times.
“This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino’s branches.”
“To redeem your free medium pizza for collection, bring your ID into one of the stores listed below on Friday 20th March.”
Stores taking part in the promotion cover locations across the UK including Barnsley, Fox Valley in Sheffield, Hull and London Hither Green and Honor Oak branches.
The move follows other major chains also offering free food and drink to frontline staff during the Covid-19 crisis.
McDonald’s will now offer free drinks to staff at all its restaurants, while coffee chains Pret and Starbucks will also offer free drinks and discounts on food.
Eligible stores:
(North)
Barnsley
Barnsley
Beverley
Buxton
Castleford
Doncaster – Harworth
Dumfries
Goole
Heckmondwike
Hemsworth
Hessle
Honley
Huddersfield – St John’s Road
Huddersfield – Wakefield Road
Hull (all stores)
Lancaster
Leek
Liverpool – Hunts Cross
Liverpool – Allerton Road
Liverpool – Aigburth Road
Morecambe
Penrith
Pontefract
Sheffield – Fox Valley
Whitehaven
(South)
Bexley
Bexleyheath
Birchington
Borough Green
Erith
Heathfield
Herne Bay
Hither Green
London – Honor Oak
Margate
Paddock Wood
Sheerness
Sidcup
Sittingbourne
Southborough
Thamesmead
