Boris Johnson has cemented his lead in the collossal waste of time that is the Tory Party leadership contest.

Remember when the EU warned the UK not to waste any time before the Brexit deadline they agreed to put back to the end of October?

The plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears among the Conservative Party keen to drag out a sure coronation of Boris Johnson until MPs break up on holiday for the summer.

In the second round of Tory MPs voting, the former Foreign Secretary and London Mayor extended his lead and wannabe Brexit hardman who threatened to disband parliament if bneed be to deliver Brexit – Dominic Raab has been knocked out.

Dominic Raab – UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Johnson won 126 votes, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in second place on 46 votes and environment minister Michael Gove third with 41 votes.

The international development minister Rory Stewart was fourth on 37 votes and the interior minister Sajid Javid was fifth on 33 votes.

Former Brexit minister Dominic was eliminated after he failed to receive the required minimum of 33 votes.

Now the remaining candidates will face further votes to whittle down the contest to two, when Conservative members will decide who will become leader, and Britain’s next prime minister.

Full results:

Boris Johnson: 126 (+12)

Jeremy Hunt: 46 (+3)

Michael Gove: 41 (+4)

Rory Stewart: 37 (+18)

Sajid Javid: 33 (+10)

Dominic Raab: 30 (+3)

