Dominic Cummings addressed the press pack in the Downing Street Rose garden half an hour late at 4.30pm on Monday to insist that at no point did he break social distancing rules and defends his trips to Durham from London during the Coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday Boris Johnson made a rare appearance at a Downing Street briefing and doubled down on his ministers’ defence of his secretive aide. Sources later revealed that government whips had to apologise to furious ministers for forcing them to protect Cummings.

In the face of calls by backbench Tory MPs for his resignation as the controversial aide had destroyed any political capital the government had and risked all public cooperation with the lockdown by flouting rules, Cummings called an impromptu Bank Holiday Monday press conference.

Dominic Cummings sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, saying he believes he behaved “reasonably” and does not regret his actions.

In a highly unusual press conference in the rose garden of 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser said he made the journey because of fears over a lack of childcare if he became incapacitated with Covid-19, but also concerns about his family’s safety.

Dominic Cummings refused repeated calls to apologise and insisted he did not break the government’s guidelines.

“At around midnight on 30 of March I spoke to the Prime Minister who had tested positive for Covid,” said Dominic Cummings. He said the next day his wife said she was feeling sick and he told Downing Street colleagues before running out of Number 10 where press photographers had snapped him scarpering. Importantly, Cummings said he had not run the move past the Prime Minister. He admitted that “arguably this was a mistake”.

He insisted that there was nobody in London that he “could safely ask to look after our child.” Dominic Cummings said he had not been tested for Covid when he left London, despite his brother-in-law living in London.

Dominic Cummings attacks media reporting

Cummings hit out at the media reporting of his opposition to a life-saving early lockdown for making him and his family unsafe in London where he was receiving abuse and threats, he insisted.

Cummings blamed media reports that he had been for delaying the lockdown which costs thousands of extra lives as Britain now has the highest death toll in Europe and had caused public bile with people insulting him at his address.

Cummings said stories suggested he had opposed lockdown and “did not care about many deaths”, but he told reporters: “The truth is that I had argued for lockdown.

“I did not oppose it, but these stories had created a very bad atmosphere around my home, I was subjected to threats of violence, people came to my house shouting threats, there were posts on social media encouraging attacks.” Cummings said he was worried that “this situation would get worse”, and “I was worried about the possibility of leaving my wife and child at home all day and often into the night while I worked in Number 10”.

“I thought the best thing to do in all the circumstances was to drive to an isolated cottage on my father’s farm,” he added.

The defence of his actions comes amid furious calls for him to resign or be sacked by Mr Johnson for travelling to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family after his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

Cummings denied further reports which suggested he took a second trip to the North East on April 14.

He conceded that “reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in the circumstances”, but said: “I don’t regret what I did.”

When asked about the government’s behavioural scientists who have come forward and said his actions had destroyed chances of public cooperation with the lockdown, Cummings again blamed the media.

“I think they’re right to be worried that the coverage over the past couple of days could encourage people to behave in a certain way, but with great respect to them, they made those comments without knowing what actually happened,” claimed Cummings.

He even blamed the press for the public’s anger at his actions. When asked about the public’s reaction, he responded: “I’ve seen some of the media over the last couple of days, and I’m not surprised that a lot of people are very angry. I hope and think that today, when I’ve actually explained all the circumstances about it, I think people realise this is a very complicated, tricky situation.”

Dominic Cummings insisted the newspaper reports about him were “inaccurate.”

His parents live in one house, his sister in another and there was another cottage 15 minutes away where the aide said he thought he could safely isolate his wife and child if he needed to work.

Dominic Cummings also said he drove up to Durham with his wife and son and did not stop on the way, and the next day woke up in pain and “clearly had Covid symptoms”.

Cummings then said that he felt “extremely ill” too and isolated himself with his family. He addressed the walks the family had near the family cottage and the Barnard Castle beauty spot where locals had spotted him.

He insisted: “at no point did we break any social distancing rules.”

The lockdown rules have always allowed exceptions in certain circumstances, Cummings claimed, and his situation allowed for him to make the journey.

Dominic Cummings refuses to resign

In questions from the assembled press, he also stressed “I did not offer to resign” and refused to. He insisted he was involved in crucial matters around vaccine development and response to the pandemic.

Cummings also refused to admit he had made a mistake.

BBC correspondent Laura Kuenssberg asked if there was “one version of the rules for you and one for everyone else?” But the aide insisted that his were “exceptional circumstances” and he dealt with it with “the least risk to everybody”.

She said many had made big sacrifices and were furious with him. “Lots of people would be very angry” he conceded and he hoped people would view his actions differently now he had explained himself.

“There are definitely things I could have done differently,” he conceded when asked if he would apologise, but, he insisted, he had behaved “reasonably.”

Asked why his wife’s long feature article about looking after him feverish with the illness never mentioned the fact they had left London, Cummings insisted he had suffered abuse at his London address.

Painful to watch

He added: “I think what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances. The rules made clear that if you are dealing with small children that can be exceptional circumstances.

“And I think that the situation that I was in was exceptional circumstances and the way that I dealt with it was the least risk to everybody concerned if my wife and I had both been unable to look after our four-year-old.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the press conference was “painful to watch”.

“He clearly broke the rules, the Prime Minister has failed to act in the National interest. He should have never allowed this situation with a member of his staff,” she added.

Durham Police confirm police did speak with the Cummings family

Durham Police are examining further information and complaints in connection to Dominic Cummings.

Durham Constabulary made a statement immediately before the conference saying: “We can confirm that on April 1, an officer from Durham Constabulary spoke to the father of Dominic Cummings. Mr Cummings confirmed that his son, his son’s wife and child were present at the property. He told the officer that his son and son’s wife were displaying symptoms of coronavirus and were self-isolating in part of the property.”

The statement added: “We can further confirm that our officer gave no specific advice on coronavirus to any members of the family and that Durham Constabulary deemed that no further action was required in that regard. Our officer did, however, provide the family with advice on security issues.”

This carefully worded statement avoids conflicts with Boris Johnson’s denial of any police discussion with Cummings’ family of the Coronavirus guidelines.

Durham Police investigating new Dominic Cummings allegations

The force said on Monday that they received further information and complaints from the public and they are reviewing and examining the new information.

Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family – apparently because he feare he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports suggested the Prime Minister’s key aide took a second trip to the north-east in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “We can confirm that, over the last few days, Durham Constabulary has received further information and complaints from members of the public and we are reviewing and examining that information.”

It follows the region’s acting police and crime commissioner saying he had written to its chief constable asking her to “establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter”.

Steve White said there was a “plethora” of additional information which deserved “appropriate examination”.

He added: “I am confident that thus far, Durham Police has responded proportionately and appropriately to the issues raised concerning Mr Cummings and his visit to the county at the end of March.

“It is clear however that there is a plethora of additional information circulating in the public domain which deserves appropriate examination.

“I have today written to the chief constable, asking her to establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter at any juncture.

“It will be for the chief constable to determine the operational response to this request and I am confident that with the resources at its disposal, the force can show proportionality and fairness in what has become a major issue of public interest and trust.”

Boris Johnson insists Cummings acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown his support behind his aide and said he acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

I’m reluctant to comment on what Cummings did or didn’t do, but I’m not going to sit on the fence & wait for the outcome. It looks and feels wrong and I’m not convinced you or I would have been defended so vigorously. Please stay at home. — Martin Surl (@GlosPCC) May 24, 2020

But another police and crime commissioner said Mr Cummings’s actions have made a “mockery” of police enforcement of lockdown measures.

An NHS doctor who works in a Covid-19 ward has pledged to resign by the end of the week if Cummings does not, and warned that others may follow suit.

This is me right now heading back into the covid ICU I’ve worked for the last two months.

This stuff is hot and hard work.



Haven’t seen my parents since January.



Frankly, Cummings spits in the face of all our efforts, the whole #NHS.



If he doesn’t resign, I will. pic.twitter.com/1EfzeuOHnq — Dr Dominic Pimenta (@juniordrblog) May 24, 2020

Dominic Cummings has made a “mockery” of the lockdown

Gloucestershire’s independent police and crime commissioner Martin Surl told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Cummings’s actions will make it much more difficult to enforce lockdown restrictions.

He added: “I think it makes it much harder for the police going forward – this will be quoted back at them time and time again when they try to enforce the new rules.

“But I think more importantly it makes something of a mockery of the police action going back when the message was very, very clear: stay at home.

“The police had to deliver a very harsh, very difficult message and now it appears people could act differently, so I think it does undermine the policing going back and their confidence, and going forward it will be more difficult, but they will cope, they always do.”

Durham’s former chief constable Mike Barton said the people who make the rules cannot break them or there will be “chaos”.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Barton said: “Policing the lockdown has probably been one of the toughest assignments ever given to the British police and they have risen to the challenge.

“But what the Prime Minister did yesterday has now made it exponentially tougher for all those people on the front line, those PCSOs (police community support officers) and cops on the front line enforcing the lockdown.

“We are in the middle of a national emergency and people who make the rules cannot break the rules, otherwise we are going to have chaos.”

Asked if officers should go through “hours and hours” of CCTV footage to find out if the trips were made, he said it was a matter for the force but added: “If I thought that the entire edifice of Durham Constabulary was at risk I would make sure we got to the truth.

“If you’re going to expend hundreds of hours and that’s going to put other people at risk then you wouldn’t do it.

“We have got here really selfish acts that are undermining the efforts of the British public and British police to make us all safe, and if an inquiry by Durham Constabulary would assist us with that then I would commend it.”