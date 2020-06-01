Piers Morgan has accused Dominic Cummings of “almost single-handedly destroying” the UK lockdown in a fiery outburst on Good Morning Britain.

The co-host, back after a week’s rest, did not waste any time in tearing into the Prime Minister’s chief aide.

He said that not only did Mr Cummings break UK quarantine rules by driving 260 miles to Durham with his family at the peak of the pandemic, but that the continued defence of his actions had undermined trust in Government.

It echoes results from a new study that showed adherence to lockdown guidelines fell at the same time as confidence in Government dropped.

According to University College London’s (UCL) Covid-19 social study of more than 90,000 adults during the outbreak, “complete” compliance of Government recommendations has decreased in the past two weeks.

It declined from an average of 70 per cent of people who were completely adhering to just over 50 per cent.

Morgan said Mr Cummings has “almost single-handedly” destroyed the lockdown, adding that he must “have something” on Boris Johnson to have kept his job.

Watch the clip in full below:

Fair play to #PiersMorgan (I know, I will seek help) for saying it as it is. We needed (& still need) to stand together as a nation to rid ourselves of #coronavirus as best we can, not all do a #DominicCummngs & to hell with everyone else!! #staysafe everyone. Alert isn't enough pic.twitter.com/Yma08JndN9 — Mike Lord (@mikelordcomedy) June 1, 2020

