Sex indoors is now banned between couples living apart in Tier 2 restrictions, Downing Street has confirmed.
Couples will be able to meet outdoors – but are expected to adhere to social distancing rules. They must also adhere to the rule of six.
“The rules on household mixing in Tier 2 set out that you should mix with your own household only unless you’ve formed a support bubble and that obviously does apply to some couples,” Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters on Friday.
Quick-witted online commentators were sharp to respond to the news of the prime minister’s sex ban, with some suggesting that dogging is now the only legal way to enjoy a sex-filled winter.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Related: ‘Goes without saying’: Jennifer Arcuri admits to affair with Johnson
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.