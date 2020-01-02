A dog was found abandoned and tied up inside a church with a heartbreaking note from his owner that said: “I love you and I’m so so sorry”.

The brindle and white Staffie cross was found tied to the altar in Sacred Heart Church, Blackpool, by churchgoers – who have lovingly named him Cracker – just days before Christmas.

A hand-written note from the pooch’s owner was found close by which said they had recently become homeless and didn’t want the dog to be cold and hungry with them outside.

The heart-wrenching letter explained the Staffie was due to turn seven on 22 March 2020 and described him as a “friendly, loving dog” who meant the world to them.

‘I couldn’t imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry’

The former owner wrote that their life had “taken a really bad turn” but they were hopeful the furry friend would have a better life without them.

The note said: ‘Please believe me when I say I haven’t done this easily. My dog means the world to me and I don’t know what else to do.

‘I’ve no home or money now for him. Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn’t imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry.

‘He is a placid, friendly, loving dog. He will be seven years old on 22 March 2020. He has got quite tender front paws, I’ve been treating them for about a month now but they are still sore.

‘My heart is broken and I will truly miss him more than words can say. I hope he can be found a new home he deserves. I love you and I am so so so sorry xxxx’.

The pooch was found just before Christmas on 18 December.

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping was called to the church in Blackpool, Lancashire, after the dog and the note were discovered early in the morning.

Mr Lamping brought the dog for a check-up and he’s now being cared for at a private boarding kennel.

Help for homeless with pets

Mr Lamping said: “It’s so sad to read the note and see how much Cracker’s previous owner loved him.

“Unfortunately sometimes life can throw some pretty tough things at people and circumstances can drastically change but it’s heartbreaking to think that someone out there is missing Cracker and wondering how he is doing.

“I’d really like to reassure them that he’s doing well and is getting lots of TLC. If no one comes forward to claim him then he’ll go to one of our rehoming centres and we’ll find him a wonderful new home.

“If anyone does come forward then I’d like to let them know they won’t be in any trouble and we’d like to chat to them and see how we might be able to help them and Cracker.”

He added: “I’d really like to remind anyone who might be struggling to care for their pet or who may be having difficulties in life that there are people and organisations out there who can help you.

“If you’re struggling to take care of a pet then please reach out to your vet, a local rescue centre or charity, or one of the national charities like the RSPCA.

“And if you’re having difficulties with finances, housing or find yourself homeless then there are people who can help you. Please just ask for help. We are not here to judge you and simply want the best for you and your animals.”

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need across England & Wales.

