Amazon’s voice-powered digital assistant Alexa is now able to answer the burning question on everyone’s lips: Does Jackie Weaver have any authority?
A video of Ms Weaver handling a chaotic parish council meeting went viral last week, in which participants were seen losing their cool and trading insults.
Ms Weaver became an overnight internet sensation after she kicked Handforth Parish Council chairman Brian Tolver off the Zoom call.
Tech giant Amazon is getting in on the humour, allowing users to ask Alexa “Who is Jackie Weaver?” and “Does Jackie Weaver have any authority?”.
In response to the first question, Alexa says, “Do you mean Britney Spears?”, a nod to confusion about names and titles during the virtual meeting, where Ms Weaver joked, “please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on”.
The second question also references one of the standout moments from the call, with Alexa replying: “As long as there is reasonable behaviour, she has authority here.”
A clip of the December 10 meeting, which was put on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, had been viewed 5.5 million times as of Monday morning.
Related: Jackie Weaver: Top reactions to row as she is surprised at newfound fame
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .