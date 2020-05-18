A US doctor has gone viral following an impassioned and exasperated rant directed at Donald Trump.

Dr. Bill Miller tore into the US President for flying military planes over hospitals, saying these are to “make the president look good” rather than really support doctors. ​

Military aircrafts the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds have flown over at least ninety US cities including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania since late April.

According to reports read by Dr Miller they cost $450,000 per flight over a city.

You want to help healthcare workers?

He said:

“You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddman N-95 masks we have to deal with. These are painters’s masks!

“Get us equipment. Get us PPE. Get us N-95 masks that are worth anything. Get us test for everybody, okay? Don’t fly over something so we can see some craft for $450,000 to make the president look good.”

This US doctor has had enough of the ‘tributes’. He makes his point powerfully and impressively. pic.twitter.com/3raQsdFXiH — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) May 17, 2020

Barack Obama

The video has been released after former president Barack Obama criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

His remarks were surprisingly political and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said.

“A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

