Diversity’s Black Lives Matter dance on Britain’s Got Talent is close to becoming the most complained about TV moment of the decade, latest Ofcom figures have revealed.
A representative for the regulator revealed to the Mirror that they have received 23,308 complaints about the semi-final, which is fewer than 2,000 complaints away from a Celebrity Big Brother scene when former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett wrongly accused Ryan Thomas of deliberately striking her.
ITV has today come out in support for the group’s “authentic, heartfelt” performance on BGT, which saw a white police officer kneel on star Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, while other dancers performed with police riot shields.
As Banjo lay on the floor while the police officer handcuffed him, other dancers crowded around with smartphones as if to film and take photos of the incident.
The routine also saw the dance troupe take a knee, in protest against racism and police brutality.
In the present moment though there is still so much to say… But I will Just let this performance say it for me. For the thousands of supportive messages of Love and inclusion – Thank you 🙏🏽🖤 And for the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance I’ve received – Thank you… You highlight exactly what needs to change and why this was so important to me and the rest of @diversity_official Sending nothing but love and positive vibes to everyone 🙏🏽🇬🇧 Stronger together ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 #wearediversity #change #nextchapter
