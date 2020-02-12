Discarded mattresses that currently end up in landfill could be used to grow food for refugees in desert environments around the world, according to scientists at the University of Sheffield.

The team of experts in hydroponics (growing plants without soil) and soil health have collaborated with a group of Syrian refugees – many of whom are experienced farmers – to grow tomatoes, peppers, aubergines and herbs using waste materials in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

Aid workers discard thousands of used foam mattresses in camps around the world – but the scientists, who have been developing foam ‘soils’ in their labs in Sheffield, recognised that they could be used as a growing medium for crops.

They have shown the refugees how to fill waste containers from around the camp with mattress foam and a carefully balanced nutrient solution, and plant seedlings straight into the foam, which supports the plant’s roots as it grows.

Desert gardens

Working closely with the refugees, the team has created ‘desert gardens’ that provide people in the camp with fresh herbs and vegetables, training opportunities and longed-for greenery in a harsh desert landscape.

University of Sheffield scientists have learned from the refugees in turn, whose use of the foam in real-world conditions has demonstrated its potential to grow crops more sustainably, and in places with degraded soils.

This method of growing uses 70-80 per cent less water than planting straight into the soil, and eliminates the need for pesticides.

“Train the trainers”

The project is a collaboration between the Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures and the Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield.

With funding running out for the project, which has so far trained nearly 1,000 refugees to grow food with foam, the University has launched a public appeal to make the initiative sustainable and roll it out to other camps.

They hope to raise £250,000 to supply seeds, nutrient solution and training for 3,000 refugees. Using a “train the trainers” model, this will enable the project to become self-sustaining – with refugees sharing knowledge and skills with each other and using money made from selling produce to buy more supplies.

Fruit and vegetables

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which runs Zaatari camp, provides Syrian refugees with enough money to buy staples like bread and chickpeas, but life-enriching fruit and vegetables are often out of reach and traditional fresh mint tea is considered a luxury.

The University of Sheffield’s Desert Garden project gives people the tools and skills they need to grow their own fresh produce and gain future employment, as well as boosting mental health and greening the camp.

Mental health and wellbeing

Professor Tony Ryan, Director of the Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures at the University of Sheffield, said: “The refugees we have worked with have taken our training and made the project their own, growing things we never thought would be possible in the desert environment using recycled materials.

“We are only at the start of what might be possible, in terms of what refugees and their situation has to teach us about all of our potential futures.

“UNHCR see this as something that can work in nearly every refugee camp to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“If we can make desert gardens economically and culturally sustainable in Jordan, we can ultimately roll this out around the world and help millions of refugees to thrive.”

“It’s the simple things you miss”

Dr Moaed Al Meselmani, Desert Garden Project Manager at the University of Sheffield, said: “I’m a researcher and a Syrian refugee myself – and now I’m helping others like me to learn new skills and feed their families with fresh herbs and vegetables in the desert.

“When you’re forced to flee your home, it’s the simple things you miss – like a cup of fresh mint tea or showing your children how to plant a seed.

“This project connects people with home and gives them hope for the future.”

Related: Top 5 tech companies in UK avoided £1.3bn in tax in 2018