Detectives probing fourth murder on streets of London in less than 72 hours

Murder squad detectives are probing a fourth murder on the streets of London in less than 72 hours after a man was knifed to death in the early hours.

Police say the latest victim, believed to be in his forties, was knifed in Stratford, east London, at around 12.40am, and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1am this morning.

It is the 71st murder probe to be launched in the capital this year, and the fourth in less than three days. Eleven of this year’s victims have been teenagers.

The latest wave of violence began whren two teens were killed within minutes of each other in different parts of London on Friday afternoon.

An 18-year-old, named locally as Cheyon Evans, was found stabbed in Tooting, south London, just before 4.45pm on Friday. He died at the scene.

Two other teenagers, a 17-year-old from Merton, south London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18, of nearby Wandsworth, have been charged with murder and were due to appear in court today.

Police say Eniola Aluko, 19, was shot dead in Plumstead, south east London, just before 5pm on Friday.

Mr Aluko, who lived in nearby Thamesmead, was found with multiple injuries and was ptoonoinced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, while four other teenagers, including a 17-year-old girl, arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have since been bailed, pending further inquiries.

A man in his thirties was fatally stabbed in Poplar, east London, just before 2pm on Saturday lunchtime.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, a field near a children’s nursery and a mosque.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Victoria, central London, shortly before midnight on Saturday while a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Croydon, south London, yesterday.

The latest cycle of violence led Donald Trump to brand London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “disaster”.

But a City Hall spokesman said the Mayor was focusing on supporting communities and he was “not going to waste his time” responding to the US President’s tweet.

Meanwhile, detectives are appealing for witnesses to the latest murder.

A Met Police spokesman said: A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Stratford.

£Police were called by paramedics at around 12.40am to reports of an unresponsive man found collapsed with stab injuries in Whalebone Lane, near to West Ham Lane.

“The man, believed aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.01am.

“Officers believe they know the identity of the deceased and next of kin have been informed. A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“A crime scene remains in place including road closures on West Ham Lane between Widdin Street and Paul Street. Stratford Park also remains closed.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.

“At this early stage, anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.”