Desperate shoppers continued to bulk-buy and clear shop shelves in coronavirus panic.

Images show full car parks, loaded trolleys and long queues outside supermarkets in Birmingham today.

Costco customers wearing surgical gloves were seen wheeling out trolleys piled high with dozens of toilet rolls.

Some had stocked up on long-life goods such as huge packs of Weetabix, multiple bottles of Yazoo milk and tea bags.

Bottled water was also in high demand and others crammed frozen products like Magnum ice creams into groaning bags.

Shelves were emptied at Tesco in Yardley and there were reports of till queues stretching back into aisles blocked with laden trolleys at the store’s Aston branch.

Parents complained of shortages of baby milk and nappies, as shoppers lined up from 10am outside Aldi Great Barr where a fight was reported on social media.

San Kaur Powney wrote on Facebook: “A fight broke out there at 10.30am over baby wipes.

“I have never seen queues like it, right to the back of the store.”

Carole Mantel posted: “Blimey, I thought it was bad on friday when I went there… surely you’re at more risk contacting (sic) the virus in that crowd, touching trolleys, etc?”

Mikey Kaka Roberts wrote: “I popped in the Sutton Aldi this morning after I came out of the gym, a shop I normally do in 15 mins max took over an hour due to standing in a queue that started at the back of the shop.”

Lorraine Godfrey wrote: “People have gone mad / just all do your normal shopping and no problem!!!”

Sainsbury’s chief Mike Coupe today sent a letter to customers reassuring them on food shortages and calling for people to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wanted to personally reassure you that we have more food and other essential items coming to us from manufacturers and into our warehouses and distribution centres”, he said, adding: “If we all shop just for the food that we and our families need, there will be enough for everyone.”

