Der große Clusterfuck der Tories: The German analysis that needs no translation

German analysis of Britain’s current political impasse has been making the rounds on Twitter – with no translation needed.

The article – entitled Der große Clusterfuck der Tories – has been shared on social media under the caption: “My German is not that great. But I think I understand the headline.”

It was penned before Britain secured an extension to Article 50 and warned that leaving the EU could have disastrous economic and social consequences for Britain.

Describing Theresa May as being in the midst of an “irresolvable dilemma” it preempted her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she faced dividing her party if she continued to push through her negotiated deal with the union.

Published in Jungle.World, a national left-leaning weekly newspaper from Berlin, it appears to adequately summarise how Britain is now perceived overseas.

It comes as Scott Wightman, Britain’s outgoing senior diplomat in Singapore, said Britain is now seen worldwide as a country beset by division, obsessed with ideology and careless of truth.

He said that although the UK benefits from “deep reserves of affection and goodwill”, “whatever we may say in public about global Britain, we must not kid ourselves about the lasting damage that has been done to the UK in the eyes of Singaporeans and around the world.”