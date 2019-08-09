Demand for drugs in one of the world’s top universities is so high that local drug dealers have started padding out their cocaine supplies – with ground-up glass.

Oxford University students are hoovering up so much cocaine, according to a local dealer, that demand is far outstripping supply, so pushers are doing whatever they can to up their product.

One cocaine dealer – who also studied at the prestigious Oxfordshire university – said demand from brainiac students is ‘unbelievable,’ so dodgy pushers are padding out their supply with potentially lethal additives.

No party without the powder

The part-time dealer said: “The demand is unbelievable – it’s madness.

“Students, once they get to Oxford, they’re basically ready to sniff anything.

“They act like there is no party without the powder – the younger, the worse.

“But everyone’s on it: businesspeople, the creative industry, waiters and bartenders.

“More and more people consider drugs to be just an alternative to alcohol.”

The dealer admitted that Thames Valley Police are clamping down on drugs in the posh county, but their raids also reduce the quality of drugs available.

Quality of drugs available

He added: “As it is virtually impossible to satisfy the demand, drugs are dissolved with different things so what you end up stuffing into your nose might be really dangerous.

“Fillers are building plaster, cement, flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt, baking powder – honestly, God only knows what.

“Crushed lightbulbs are also frequently used – glass shards effectively increase the potency, as they cut the inside of your nose so drugs enter the bloodstream easier.”

Warnings

The Oxford University Student Union also has a warning on its website about using cocaine.

The wrote: “Bingeing on cocaine can result in heart attacks, strokes, organ failure, and seizures through overheating.

“Sometimes, a long binge can cause psychosis, especially if more is taken instead of sleeping.”

Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List said earlier this year that his force would stop at nothing to fight the ‘unacceptable and harmful’ trade.

He added: “We would encourage the public to help us in the fight against serious and organised criminals by reporting any drug dealing of which they are aware.

“This will help us to build up intelligence and investigate those who see fit to deal drugs.

“Additionally we are asking communities to be aware of their neighbours, friends and young people they know for the signs them being exploited by drug dealers.”