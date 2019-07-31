The death of a man handcuffed by police earlier today after he bit a security guard during a violent rampage is to be probed.

Police say the 37-year-old died in hospital this morning after being arrested for attacking security guards outside the Excel Centre in London’s Docklands.

Officers were first called to reports of a man going on the rampage, running down the road and assaulting people at around 7.15am today.

Further reports were received of the man “acting irrationally” and throwing himself on to passing cars and confronting council workers before runnign towards the Excel exhibtion centre.

Security guards “restrained” the man at Excel, but he passed out after being handcuffed by police.

He was given First Aid before being rushed to hospital, but he died shortly after arrival.

A member of the Excel security team was also treated in hospital for bite injuries.

An inquiry into the exact circumstances of the man’s death is to be conducted by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 7.15am today to Cundy Road, N16, to reports of a man in the middle of the road assaulting people.

“It was then reported that the same man was walking off, towards Prince Regents Lane.

“Further reports were received that the man was acting irrationally, throwing himself on to passing cars and confronting council workers.

“The man was then reported to be running towards the Excel Centre.

“Officers attended and found the man being restrained by security staff at the centre.

“The man was placed in handcuffs by officers, but became unresponsive.

“Officers immediately administered First Aid and London Ambulance Service were called.

“The man, believed to be aged 37, was taken to an east London hospital where he died a short while later. Police are in the process of informing his next of kin.

“A member of the Excel security staff was treated at hospital for bite injuries. No arrests have been made.”

He added: “Two forensic scenes are in place, at Prince Regents Lane and the Excel Centre. Road closures are in place.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.

“As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.”