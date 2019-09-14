David Cameron has admitted that he failed in his bid to keep Britain in a reformed European Union and is “truly sorry” for the uncertainty and division that followed the Brexit referendum.

The Conservative former prime minister, 52, said he thinks about the consequences of the vote to leave the EU “every single day” and worries “desperately” about what will happen next.



Cameron’s apology for what he calls the “terrible Tory psychodrama” that followed his EU referendum that cost his career and the country dearly emerged as he plugged his new autobiography.



‘Unblocking the blockage’

In an interview with The Times ahead of the publication of the memoir next week, Cameron also said a second referendum cannot be ruled out – suggesting it could provide a way of “unblocking the blockage”.

David Cameron has finally said “sorry” for the state he left the country in. But plugging his new autobiography, For The Record, he appears to be mainly sorry for himself.

And he is out to settle some old grudges.

Cameron used the opportunity to attack Boris Johnson and Michael Gove for their part in the Leave campaign, accusing the pair of behaving “appallingly” and effectively “trashing” the Government.

Johnson and Gove “left the truth at home”

David Cameron also said they had “left the truth at home” regarding Turkey joining the EU and the claim that Britain sends £350 million a week to the bloc.

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson

He slammed Boris Johnson for putting career over country and switching to support Britain leaving the EU for his own personal ambitions.

And he called his former pal Michael Gove “mendacious” too for betraying him after the referendum humiliation in 2016, which ended his days as Prime Minister.

In his long-awaited book, For The Record, which is serialised in The Times, the ex-PM wrote that “there are those who will never forgive me for holding it, or for failing to deliver the outcome — Britain staying in a reformed EU — that I sought.

“I deeply regret the outcome and accept that my approach failed. The decisions I took contributed to that failure. I failed.”

He admitted that he has “many regrets” and that there are “many things” he would do differently about the vote, but insisted renegotiating Britain’s relationship with the EU and giving the country a say was the “right approach”.

“I did not fully anticipate the strength of feeling that would be unleashed both during the referendum and afterwards, and I am truly sorry to have seen the country I love so much suffer uncertainty and division in the years since then,” Cameron said.

David Cameron committed to a Brexit referendum in 2013. I see he is still claiming – as he did at the time – that there was some sort of public clamour for one.



Wrong now as it was then. Brexit was only ever about the Tory party’s internal psychodramas. pic.twitter.com/VImP5gdtmp — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) September 13, 2019

“But on the central question of whether it was right to renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the EU and give people the chance to have their say on it, my view remains that this was the right approach to take.

“I believe that, particularly with the Eurozone crisis, the organisation was changing before our very eyes, and our already precarious place in it was becoming harder to sustain.

“Renegotiating our position was my attempt to address that, and putting the outcome to a public vote was not just fair and not just overdue, but necessary and, I believe, ultimately inevitable.”

Priti Patel

In an interview with the paper, he also took aim at Priti Patel’s “attack that wealthy people didn’t understand the problems of immigration”.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

“It felt very like she was put on point to do some attacking of the government and its record. I suppose some people would say all is fair in love and war and political campaigns.

“I thought there were places Conservatives wouldn’t go against each other. And they did.”

“Wanker” Gove

And he revealed that he once texted Michael Gove, now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to say: “You are either a team player or a wanker.”

Michael Gove

Dope

Dave also confessed that he got “off his head” on dope while at Eton, and said he smoked it later with his wife Samantha and her friends.

The former PM – who said he had been “hugely depressed” about leaving Number 10 – described Boris Johnson as “easy to work with” but admitted that there had been “issues” between the pair.

The former PM's autobiography, For The Record, will be published next week

“We’ve had issues. Even before Brexit, there were sometimes tensions and disagreements but, on the whole, we’ve got on well. And I want him to succeed,” said Cameron.

“Look, he’s got a very clear strategy and plan. It’s, you know, not the approach that I would have taken, but I want him to succeed.”

But on the new Prime Minister’s recent decision to prorogue Parliament for five weeks and withdraw the whip from 21 Tory MPs – including the likes of Ken Clarke and Sir Nicholas Soames – David Cameron expressed his disapproval.

Johnson loses his majority

“Taking the whip from hard-working Conservative MPs and sharp practices using prorogation of Parliament have rebounded. I didn’t support either of those things. Neither do I think a no-deal Brexit is a good idea,” he said.

On Friday Boris Johnson said he was not concerned about what his predecessor would write about him in the memoir.

“I want people to be clear, absolutely nothing that David Cameron says in his memoirs in the course of the next few days will diminish the affection and respect in which I hold him.

“Not least for what he did in turning this country round after Labour left it bankrupt. I think he has a very distinguished record and a legacy to be proud of,” insisted Johnson.

David Cameron with his wife Samantha as he arrived at 10 Downing Street

For the Record

Not everyone is buying David Cameron’s apology / justifications / book For The Record.

I appreciate that interviewers want to talk to David Cameron about Brexit, but it would be nice if someone could also ask him about his decision to leave Chris Grayling in charge of the justice system for three years. Cos let me tell you, that did not end particularly well. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) September 14, 2019

It's possible that if Cameron and Osborne supported leave that remain would have won the referendum.

Cameron was too ignorant to understand the impact of his austerity policies made calling a referendum dangerous.

Did he believe his own big society BS PR? — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles7) September 14, 2019

I’m not saying that it’s a bit rich of David Cameron to claim he had to call a referendum in 2016 for which the only demand was from Farage & the Tory right. But people up and down the country are saying it. And I do think they have a point — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 14, 2019

May and Johnson bad, very bad



But the fundamental clustermuck is because Cameron gamed the UK's stability and our place in the world for the perceived benefit of the Tory party



Gambled everything, and lost



And then walked away, blaming others — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) September 14, 2019

Perhaps Dave Cameron confirms it in his book pic.twitter.com/XQdx0EjTFl — iancanwrite (@iancanwrite) September 14, 2019

David Cameron has emerged to give interviews for his book.

So at last Danny Dyer has an answer to his question. pic.twitter.com/cFOiY8gVBX@susannareid100 @piersmorgan — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 14, 2019