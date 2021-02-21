A David Attenborough narrated video of Boris Johnson disinfecting a chair has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the PM getting stuck in with cleaning work at a mass vaccination centre, but his technique raised some eyebrows among viewers.

British collage artist and satirist Cold War Steve depicted Mr Johnson in a zoo with Attenborough giving bemused visitors a guide.

But a video of the revered broadcaster narrating the episode is the one that really took social media by storm.

In the clip Attenborough, says:

“You might think this is some kind of circus trick for which he has been specially trained, but not so.

“He is doing this entirely on initiative he’s seen others doing it and he’s copying.”

Watch it in full below:

Can’t stop watching Boris being narrated by David Attenborough 😂 pic.twitter.com/2PwlEvAJop — Breakthrough Party 🟠⬆️ (@BThroughParty) February 20, 2021

