The Daily Star took a hilarious swipe at Boris Johnson’s masterplan for defeating the coronavirus on its front page today.
While other nationals chose to lead with the Prime Minister’s six month warnings, the humorous red top listed confusing guidelines which have left us all bamboozled of late.
Featuring Boris the clown the new instructions were mockingly chalked up for clarity, including:
- So when we said go back to work, we actually meant DON’T go back to work
- So when we said go back to the pub, we actually meant DON’T go back to the pub if it’s later than 10pm
- So when we said Christmas wasn’t cancelled, we actually meant Christmas IS cancelled.
And so on.
Tomorrow's front page: https://t.co/DlReA3byLM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ODRo1arDC4— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 22, 2020
It’s not the first time the Daily Star has led with ridicule on its front pages.
Last month it mocked Boris Johnson’s decision to nominate Jo Johnson for a peerage with ‘honour for every brother’ front page.
Said it before, say it again. The @dailystar is the only paper that matters any more. pic.twitter.com/BnTdCDsorX— Dominic Utton (@DomUtton) August 3, 2020
In May it provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in the paper, bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.
Wednesday’s Daily Star: Cops: Don’t drive if you’re blind #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xm9ZNk0DW2— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 26, 2020
And following the local lockdown in Leicester the paper provided a similar cut out for people wanting to escape the city.
Wednesday’s Daily STAR: “Bog Roll Bandits Are Back” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jSDEtAtbBA— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 30, 2020
