The Daily Star played the unlikely hero once again this morning after it poked fun at the “missing” Prime Minister.

The Government’s U-turn over A-levels, and the search for accountability from the Education Secretary, dominated the papers today.

The Guardian reports “parents and teachers have lost faith in Gavin Williamson’s competence” to lead a safe return to England’s schools after his role in the “exam results fiasco”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 19 August 2020: Confidence in Williamson drains away as schools prepare to reopen pic.twitter.com/UkM4tTOLIp — The Guardian (@guardian) August 18, 2020

Mr Williamson is cast in the Daily Mail as “the man who won’t take the blame”, while Metro says the Education Secretary is “Gavin a laugh”.

While Metro runs with “You’re Gavin a laugh”.

But it was the Daily Star that one the day after it issued a search for the “crisis-hit” Prime Minister, who it says has become “The Invisible Man” in recent days.

It’s not the first time the Daily Star has led with ridicule on its front pages.

Last month it mocked Boris Johnson’s decision to nominate Jo Johnson for a peerage with ‘honour for every brother’ front page.

Said it before, say it again. The @dailystar is the only paper that matters any more. pic.twitter.com/BnTdCDsorX — Dominic Utton (@DomUtton) August 3, 2020

In May it provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in the paper, bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.

And following the local lockdown in Leicester the paper provided a similar cut out for people wanting to escape the city.

Related: German newspaper says a deal looks “increasingly unlikely”