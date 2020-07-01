The Daily Star has provided a cut-out of Dominic Cummings for people wanting to escape the local lockdown in Leicester.

Restrictions in the East Midlands city were reintroduced after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

It means non-essential shops will have to close and schools will be shut to most pupils.

People have also been advised to avoid all but essential travel to, from, and within Leicester and should “stay at home as much as they can”.

Cummings defence

But several people have pointed out that the ‘Cummings defence’ could offer a simple work-around for people wanting to travel.

James O’Brien tweeted yesterday: “If you’re in Leicester & you think you’ve got Covid-19 you’re still allowed to drive to Durham with your family, right?”

The hashtag #CummingsEyeTest was also trending in a nod to the PM adviser’s trip to Barnard Castle.

Face mask

Today the Daily Star printed a face mask on its front page for people wanting to make non-essential journeys.

Its front cover reads:

“Live in lockdown in Leicester and run out of bog roll? Why stick to the rules like decent folk…. simply wear our tried and tested face mask and get out for a drive. We hear there’s plenty of toilet paper at Barnard Castle”.

Lockdown mayor

Elsewhere on today’s front pages the Metro features suggestions that Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby broke lockdown restrictions earlier this year.

While The Guardian carries warnings from experts that local lockdowns could be rolled out elsewhere, following the measures imposed in Leicester.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 1 July 2020: More local lockdowns on the way, experts warn pic.twitter.com/qf6uvEI3uM — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 30, 2020

Related: Leicester lockdown exposes new data scandal