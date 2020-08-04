The Daily Star has published another stinging front page mocking the PM’s latest move to swarm the House of Lords with cronies and siblings.
Following a weekend of derogatory coverage on the continent the British red top poked fun at poor BoJo with a ‘honour for every brother’ promotion, with 11 gongs to choose from.
Clips of the centre spread show the Order of Bath is up for grabs – symbolised by a bath plug medal – and a Sergeant Major insignia, to show he’s earned his stripes.
They also printed their own version of the nation’s top medals, to be given out at whim to our nearest and dearest.
Said it before, say it again. The @dailystar is the only paper that matters any more. pic.twitter.com/BnTdCDsorX— Dominic Utton (@DomUtton) August 3, 2020
Cummings cut out
It’s not the first time the Daily Star has led with ridicule on its front pages.
In May it provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in the paper, bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.
Wednesday’s Daily Star: Cops: Don’t drive if you’re blind #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xm9ZNk0DW2— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 26, 2020
Following the local lockdown in Leicester the paper provided a similar cut out for people wanting to escape the city.
Several people had pointed out that the ‘Cummings defence’ could offer a simple work-around for people wanting to travel.
James O’Brien tweeted: “If you’re in Leicester & you think you’ve got Covid-19 you’re still allowed to drive to Durham with your family, right?”
The hashtag #CummingsEyeTest was also trending in a nod to the PM adviser’s trip to Barnard Castle.
Wednesday’s Daily STAR: “Bog Roll Bandits Are Back” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jSDEtAtbBA— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 30, 2020
Related: Government’s obesity strategy plays second fiddle as Brits embrace ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ bargains
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.