The Daily Star has published another stinging front page mocking the PM’s latest move to swarm the House of Lords with cronies and siblings.

Following a weekend of derogatory coverage on the continent the British red top poked fun at poor BoJo with a ‘honour for every brother’ promotion, with 11 gongs to choose from.

Clips of the centre spread show the Order of Bath is up for grabs – symbolised by a bath plug medal – and a Sergeant Major insignia, to show he’s earned his stripes.

They also printed their own version of the nation’s top medals, to be given out at whim to our nearest and dearest.

Said it before, say it again. The @dailystar is the only paper that matters any more. pic.twitter.com/BnTdCDsorX — Dominic Utton (@DomUtton) August 3, 2020

Cummings cut out

It’s not the first time the Daily Star has led with ridicule on its front pages.

In May it provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in the paper, bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.

Following the local lockdown in Leicester the paper provided a similar cut out for people wanting to escape the city.

Several people had pointed out that the ‘Cummings defence’ could offer a simple work-around for people wanting to travel.

James O’Brien tweeted: “If you’re in Leicester & you think you’ve got Covid-19 you’re still allowed to drive to Durham with your family, right?”

The hashtag #CummingsEyeTest was also trending in a nod to the PM adviser’s trip to Barnard Castle.

