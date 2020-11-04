The Daily Star pulled out the prediction of the decade after it successfully revealed the winner of the US election on today’s front page.

With days to go until we will know whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden has prevailed, the popular redtop newspaper stuck its neck out as it lampooned the age of the two candidates.

They also managed to take a pop at ‘clown’ Boris Johnson as news of a potential vaccine was revealed.

“You’ll only feel a little prick”, they wrote, as hopes of a mass roll out before Christmas circulates.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – We wanted to stay up for the result but we fell asleep, however, we can tell you this: OLD FART WINS ELECTION #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/L3FcsBfpBe — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 3, 2020

It’s not the first time the Daily Star has led with ridicule on its front pages.

Earlier this year it mocked Boris Johnson’s decision to nominate Jo Johnson for a peerage with ‘honour for every brother’ front page.

Said it before, say it again. The @dailystar is the only paper that matters any more. pic.twitter.com/BnTdCDsorX — Dominic Utton (@DomUtton) August 3, 2020

In May it provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in the paper, bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.

And following the local lockdown in Leicester the paper provided a similar cut out for people wanting to escape the city.

