The Daily Mail has released a list of ten ways Brits can make no deal Brexit a success – and you’ll be humoured by some of the inclusions.

With Boris Johnson warning that a breakdown of talks is still the most likely scenario, resulting in tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1, the right wing rag has scraped the bottom of the barrel to find things to be cheery about in 2021.

Among the suggestions are eating more lamb, staycationing and tucking into more Japanese goods like udon noodles and Kobe beef.

They also suggest “sucking it up” by buying an old vacuum cleaner with a 1,600-watt limit, previously banned under EU law.

One of this list, I shit you not, is to buy a more powerful vacuum cleaner



“Hoover for victory!” pic.twitter.com/VUlaQxkXfW — Kenny (@KennyDownSouth) December 13, 2020

In 2014 an EU energy label prevented manufacturers from making or importing vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 1,600 watts in a bid to rid the market of poor performing models.

The European Environment Bureau (EEB) said: “Power doesn’t always equal performance, though the misconception has become widespread.

“Some efficient models maintained high standards of dust pick-up while using significantly less energy – due to design innovation.”

One vacuum cleaner salesman told BBC News at the time: “People want a more powerful vacuum cleaner but they can’t see that more power doesn’t mean more suction.

“The lower power machines are perfectly adequate, and better for the planet”.

The EU’s own website says: “With more efficient vacuum cleaners, Europe as a whole can save up to 20 TWh of electricity per year by 2020.

“This is equivalent to the annual household electricity consumption of Belgium.

“It also means over 6 million tonnes of CO2 will not be emitted – about the annual emissions of eight medium-sized power plants.”

