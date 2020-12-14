The Daily Mail has released a list of ten ways Brits can make no deal Brexit a success – and you’ll be humoured by some of the inclusions.
With Boris Johnson warning that a breakdown of talks is still the most likely scenario, resulting in tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1, the right wing rag has scraped the bottom of the barrel to find things to be cheery about in 2021.
Among the suggestions are eating more lamb, staycationing and tucking into more Japanese goods like udon noodles and Kobe beef.
They also suggest “sucking it up” by buying an old vacuum cleaner with a 1,600-watt limit, previously banned under EU law.
One of this list, I shit you not, is to buy a more powerful vacuum cleaner— Kenny (@KennyDownSouth) December 13, 2020
“Hoover for victory!” pic.twitter.com/VUlaQxkXfW
In 2014 an EU energy label prevented manufacturers from making or importing vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 1,600 watts in a bid to rid the market of poor performing models.
The European Environment Bureau (EEB) said: “Power doesn’t always equal performance, though the misconception has become widespread.
“Some efficient models maintained high standards of dust pick-up while using significantly less energy – due to design innovation.”
One vacuum cleaner salesman told BBC News at the time: “People want a more powerful vacuum cleaner but they can’t see that more power doesn’t mean more suction.
“The lower power machines are perfectly adequate, and better for the planet”.
The EU’s own website says: “With more efficient vacuum cleaners, Europe as a whole can save up to 20 TWh of electricity per year by 2020.
“This is equivalent to the annual household electricity consumption of Belgium.
“It also means over 6 million tonnes of CO2 will not be emitted – about the annual emissions of eight medium-sized power plants.”
Related: Spanish foreign minister brilliantly sums up why trade talks are failing
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .