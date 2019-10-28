The Daily Mail took a swipe at Jeremy Corbyn this weekend after he was pictured sleeping during England’s victory over the All Blacks.

The Labour leader was campaigning in Scotland on Saturday, taking an early train out of Euston to make the Unite conference in Ayr as well as addressing people in Motherwell.

Addressing delegates, Mr Corbyn said: “After a general election, we will have either a Tory prime minister or a Labour prime minister, there’s no other option available.

“I’m going in to fight that election whenever it comes, this year, whenever, I’ll be ready for it.

“There will be no pacts with any other party, we are fighting that election to win it in every part of the UK.”

He added: “A no-deal crash-out would be a disaster, we would instead negotiate a credible option with the EU and put that to the people to make the final decision and we would abide by the results of that final decision.”

Napgate

But the early weekend start didn’t stop the Mail taking a well-timed swipe at his patriotism.

Posting a picture from the train, they said:

“As the country cheered on England to victory yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn was fast asleep.”

A Labour spokesman contacted the paper, saying: “Jeremy followed the game and is delighted England won.”

Mr Corbyn also tweeted his congratulations to the England team as soon as the match ended, describing it as “an incredible team performance and hard-fought victory”.

Are we really at "How dare Jeremy Corbyn sleep when he is tired "???? Really?? pic.twitter.com/eOKUUSdCho — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) October 27, 2019

Hypocrisy

Matt Zarb-Cousin was quick to point out the Daily Mail’s hypocrisy over the opportune photo opportunity.

He tweeted: “The Daily Mail — a paper that ran a front page character assassinating random young activists because they tweeted a photo of Yvette Cooper sat in first class — publishes a photo of Jeremy Corbyn having a nap on an early Saturday morning train because he was working this weekend”.

Others said “the media will do anything to smear Corbyn”, adding that “at least he doesn’t nap in the House of Commons”.

Related: Almost half of Brits think Johnson is lying about protecting NHS from Trump