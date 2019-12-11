The Daily Mail has joined other right-wing nationals in sounding the alarm over shifts in the polls with just days to go.

The DMGT rag has been a fierce proponent of Boris Johnson in the run up to the general election, but there was a change of tack in today’s penultimate edition.

They splashed “Britain’s future down to the wire” after a major poll showed Johnson’s lead has narrowed significantly.

YouGov analysis now puts the Tories on track for a majority of just 28 – far fewer than the 68 majority predicted less than two weeks ago.

Super-marginal seats

It has also been revealed that just 18,000 votes in 18 super-marginal seats can deny Johnson a majority government, something that has caused a stir among the mainstream press.

Remain United have used the new Savanta ComRes poll poll, together with delta polls and other in-constituency data to update their MRP analysis and predictions.

Research by the three biggest tactical voting websites is in agreement on the 18 constituencies that could make all the difference on Thursday.

Tactical voting

Gina Miller, the transparency campaigner who set up Remain United with top polling experts, spoke to The London Economic last week about how constitutional changes and boundary changes the Tories have planned make Thursday’s vote a crucial turning point to avoid a very long power grab by Johnson.

She said: “In 2017, when I ran the biggest tactical voting campaign in that General Election, we were in a similar position of getting back results that showed that tactical voting could wipe out Mrs May’s predicted majority.

“I can see exactly the same happening in this election, and the Tories being once again defeated by voters being smarter than our first past the post electoral system. This time the stakes are even higher, in terms of Brexit and the future of the UK, but voters still have the power to make sure their five minutes in the polling station changes the next five years for our country.”

