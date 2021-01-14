You might have thought the days of Britain’s right wing rags printing Euromyths to rile up their readers would be over after Brexit was delivered, but looking at today’s Daily Mail they seem to have only just begun.
Their outspoken columnist Robert Hardman has lamented the “petty” bloc for allowing lorries to “sweep into Switzerland” as they get held up in the ports in the UK.
Supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland have remained bare as hauliers become ‘overwhelmed’ by paperwork following Brexit.
Controls on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are required under the terms of the settlement agreed by Boris Johnson to ensure there is no return to a hard border with the Republic.
Drivers arriving on the continent have also experienced issues – namely with their packed lunches.
According to Hardman these issues form part of “Europe’s petty revenge” and demonstrate that even though “we thought they’d get over Brexit,” clearly they haven’t.
Writing in the Mail he said “lorries sweep into non-EU Switzerland without a hitch”, asking why the UK isn’t afforded the same grace.
But as James O’Brien pointed out, even though Switzerland is not a member state of the EU, they are still part of the single market and Schengen area.
This allows trade and people to move within its borders seamlessly, unlike the Brexit deal Boris Johnson signed us up to.
Switzerland is in the Single Market. And the Schengen area for that matter. pic.twitter.com/Of60iHjeOQ— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 14, 2021
Related: Fisheries minister didn’t read Brexit bill because she was “organising the local nativity trail”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .