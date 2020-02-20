Daily Mail readers responded in a typically terrifying way to concerns raised over Priti Patel’s points-based immigration system.

Leaders in agriculture, hospitality and the care system were among those who lashed out at the Home Secretary’s plans, warning that they could drive up food prices and lead to staff shortages.

Ms Patel used a media interview to insist that eight million ‘economically inactive’ Britons could fill their place.

But National farmers’ Union president Minette Batters warned that tens of thousands of seasonal migrant workers will still be required to come to the UK to harvest fruit and vegetable crops in 2021, the year in which it comes into force.

High-quality, affordable food

She said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, British food and farming is at the very core of our economy and any immigration policy must deliver for its needs.

“We have said repeatedly that for farm businesses it is about having the full range of skills needed – from pickers and packers to meat processors and vets – if we are to continue to deliver high-quality, affordable food for the public.

“Failure to provide an entry route for these jobs will severely impact the farming sector.”

In control of our own destinies

But Daily Mail readers were having none of it.

One, who appeared to be posting from Bordeaux in France, said: “Don’t care. The fruit can rot as far as I am concerned.

“What matters is that we are free people in control of our own destinies”.

While another said: “Priti is correct time to get lazy Brits on benefits fruit picking”.

See the responses in full below:

